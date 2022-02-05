Astra to launch first rocket mission from Cape Canaveral on Monday

article

Astra will attempt to launch its first rocket mission out of Cape Canaveral on Monday afternoon.

The liftoff window runs from 1:00 p.m. - 4 p.m. ET for NASA's ELaNa 41 mission.

The launch was supposed to blast off on Saturday but got delayed.

ELaNa 41 is Astra's first flight to carry operational satellites.

