Dublin teachers could strike Monday: Here's what would happen

The Brief The Dublin Teachers Association has announced it will go on strike Monday if a contract agreement is not reached with the Dublin Unified School District. Teachers are asking for a 3.5% salary increase and improved health care coverage. Should a strike occur, the district said all school sites will remain open but on adjusted schedules.



The Dublin Teachers Association has announced it will go on strike Monday if a contract agreement is not reached with the Dublin Unified School District, the latest labor action threatening Bay Area classrooms following recent strikes in San Francisco and Oakland.

What they're saying:

Dublin Teachers Association President Brad Dobrezenski said the union has been trying to negotiate a deal with the district since June.

"The district still has three days to negotiate a student-centered settlement and avoid a strike," Dobrezenski said, adding that the union invited district management to meet but received no response for 24 hours before the meeting was rejected.

He said management indicated the earliest they could meet was Friday at 3:30 p.m.

By the numbers:

The union is seeking to cap transitional kindergarten classes at 20 students, reduce K-through-5 class sizes or provide per-student overage pay, and maintain a full-time counselor at each elementary school.

On compensation, teachers are asking for a 3.5% salary increase and improved health care coverage, including full employer-paid coverage for individual employees, an increase from 80% to 90% employer coverage for employees and a dependent, and 80% employer-paid coverage for families.

Both sides acknowledge that an independent fact-finding report has been released, though they disagree over its findings.

What's next:

Should a strike occur, the district said all school sites will remain open but on adjusted schedules. Middle schools would end the day shortly after noon, Valley High School would dismiss at 11:50 a.m., and Dublin and Emerald high schools could operate without schedule changes.

Parents of transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students should plan to be on campus with their children during lunch. No new instruction would take place, though grade-level work packets would be provided. Breakfast and lunch would be available on a grab-and-go basis. Independent study will not be offered, and students who do not attend class will not be permitted to participate in after-school activities, including sports.