UCSF social workers demand safety in wake of hospital slaying

Published  March 5, 2026 6:24pm PST
Health care workers demanded a meeting with UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood, saying he's failed to improve safety in the wake of the stabbing death of UCSF social worker Alberto Rangel at SF General Hospital.

    • Social workers rallied at UCSF on Thursday, demanding stronger safety protocols after a colleague was fatally stabbed at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
    • The group marched to the chancellor’s office, but he did not meet with them.
    • UCSF officials said they are working with the city to address safety concerns.

SAN FRANCISCO - UCSF social workers rallied and marched to the chancellor's office on Thursday, demanding safety improvements in response to the deadly stabbing of a colleague at San Francisco General Hospital.

Health care workers marched to the office of UCSF Chancellor Sam Hawgood at the university's Mission Bay campus in San Francisco, calling on the administration to fix what they said was a staffing crisis and give them more on-the-job protection.

Deadly stabbing of social worker spurs safety demands

They say UCSF leadership has failed to meet with them ever since social worker Alberto Rangel was stabbed to death in December at SF General Hospital, where some of them also work. A recent poll shows 90 percent of UCSF social workers have experienced or seen assaults or intimidation while working, according to the union representing them.

As campus police guarded a bank of elevators, the group tried to get a face-to-face with Chancellor Hawgood, but he was a no-show, which drew boos.

Instead, an HR representative accepted their list of demands, which include a written safety plan and security assessments of all behavioral health units.

SF General is operated by the city's Department of Public Health.

Part of the messaging of this rally is that, please take us seriously," said UCSF pharmacist Matias Campos, a union leader. "You are the ultimate decision-maker for all of our co-workers. Please work with the Department of Public Health to address some of these concerns."

Social worker Tia Blackburn, who ran a clinic with Rangel said, "I know they have the metal detectors, but I've heard people have still been able to get through the building with, get in the building with certain types of weapons."

In a statement, UCSF said Rangel's death was a "profound loss" and that it is working with the city to implement "meaningful improvements to security" and reinforce reporting and response protocols.

Protest organizers say the city, Mayor Daniel Lurie and city supervisors have been responsive to their concerns.

"We need UCSF to know, we will not stop demanding safe working environment for our workers until we get one," said Supervisor Connie Chan, addressing the crowd.

Supervisor Shamann Walton told those in attendance, "You should not have to go to work and worry about being able to do your jobs under threat, under violence."

In an interview, Supervisor Matt Dorsey said, "Whether you're the city or whether you're UCSF, that we have to do everything we can to make sure that we prioritize the safety of people who are making career decisions."

The suspect in Rangel's slaying has been arrested and charged with murder.

