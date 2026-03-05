Dog's remains discovered after fire set on bridge in Fremont, police investigating

article

A dog's remains were discovered at the site of a small fire on the bike lane of a bridge in Fremont on Tuesday, but officials say they've discovered the fire was not the cause of the dog's death.

Dog set on fire

What we know:

The Fremont Police Department posted a statement on Thursday saying their officers were sent to the fire in the area of Niles Boulevard and Linda Drive just after 9 p.m.

The fire department was already at the scene and had extinguished the fire that included burning wood. The fire department told the officers about the dog's remains.

Dog was already dead

Dig deeper:

After being sent to the Tri-City Animal Shelter, a veterinary examination determined the dog had died prior to being set on fire. The examination also showed no signs of trauma to the dog, described by officials as a four-month-old male pit bull. Officials said the dog had not been neutered.

What we don't know:

The cause of the dog's death remains unknown.

"We understand that this situation has been upsetting for many in our community, and we appreciate the concern and compassion people have shown," Fremont police said in a statement. "This incident remains under investigation, and we will share additional updates if they become available."

Police are asking any potential witnesses or anyone with information about the fire or the dog to come forward.

You can contact Fremont Police Animal Services at (510) 790-6635, or email AnimalServices@fremont.gov. The police department also accepts anonymous tips. You can text ‘Tip FremontPD’ followed by a short message to 888-777 or on the web at https://fremontpolice.gov/Tip

The Source The Fremont Police Department