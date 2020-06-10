At least 4 people injured in Vallejo shooting, possibly at child's birthday party

Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting that may have occurred at a child's birthday party.

At least four people were injured in the gunfire.

Shot rang out just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Amelia Street and Cynthia Avenue in north Vallejo.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports one of the victims, who was receiving CPR, was rushed to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland.

The Chronicle reports a fourth gunshot victim was able to drive to the hospital for treatment.

Vallejo police have not announced the circumstances of the party, or whether it was connected to the shooting.

Balloons could be seen in the area where officers were investigating.

Authorities issued this statement about the incident, "We can confirm that there have been multiple gunshot victims in North Vallejo. Additional details will be provided as it becomes available, thank you."

