At least three Watsonville schools to close Monday for storms

The Pajaro Valley Unified School District in Monterey County said in a statement Sunday that at least three of its schools will be closed Monday due to the recent storms.

Hall District and Ohlone elementary schools and Pajaro Middle School in Watsonville will be closed March 13 due to the latest evacuation orders and accessibility issues due to road closures. As of Wednesday, Pajaro Middle School (PMS) students will attend school at Lakeview campus.

This temporary campus will be in place until PMS is ready to welcome students back to their campus. Additional information will be provided to PMS parents through site administration.

The district said families with children in open schools who can't get to school because of storm-related problems should inform their school of absences and have students utilize the learning provided through Google Classroom.

FOR MORE: Evacuation warnings issued for areas of Castroville

The district also said there will be an expanded learning lab at the Watsonville YMCA for up to 100 students of closed schools. Transportation will be provided for students who are at the Fairgrounds Evacuation Center for a day of learning from 8:15 a.m. to 6 p.m.

An expanded learning staff member will be at Harvest Hall to meet families and assist with boarding the school bus to YMCA.

Families who can transport their own children and need extended support can pick up their students from the YMCA until 6 p.m.

The bus from the fairgrounds to the YMCA will pick up students at 8 a.m. in front of Harvest Hall. The bus back to the fairgrounds will leave the YMCA at 2 p.m. and should be back at Harvest Hall by 2:30 p.m.

There will also be after-school art activities at Harvest Hall after 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The district said on Monday afternoon it will inform the community of the status of schools Tuesday.