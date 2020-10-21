At long last, 150-foot Ferris wheel ready for a spin at Golden Gate Park

The 150-foot Ferris wheel on Wednesday took its first spin at Golden Gate Park in honor of the park’s 150th anniversary.

Formally named the SkyStar Observation Wheelwheel, which holds 36 enclosed temperature-controlled gondolas, has been sitting idle since March when coronavirus took hold and San Francisco ordered a shelter-in-place.

But a day after San Francisco was able to make it into the least-restrictive "yellow tier," park and recreation officials allowed the Ferris wheel to activate. The city promised that SkyStar will maintain health and safety modifications to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The rides are enclosed and will be cleaned in between uses.

SkyStar said it is providing onsite handwashing, temperature checks with non-contact thermometers for customers, staff and vendors, and requiring both staff and riders to wear masks.

Tickets are priced at $10 per person from Oct. 21 through Oct. 25. Starting Oct. 26, reserved tickets for the 12-minute ride of four rotations cost $18 for adults and $12 for seniors 65 and older and children 12 and under.

A longer VIP ride of 20 minutes in a special gondola with leather seats and hardwood floors is available for $50 per person.

Reservations must be made from noon to 10 p.m. Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday to Sundays ahead of time at www.skystarwheel.com.