At-risk 12-year-old girl reported missing in Santa Rosa

A 12-year-old girl was reported missing in Santa Rosa on Sunday afternoon, and authorities are seeking the public’s help to find her.

The Santa Rosa Police Department received a report about 5:05 p.m. that Aiyona Lewis walked away from her home in the area of Kashmir Drive between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Aiyona is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with blue eyes and long, straight blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing a red Champion hoodie and black and white Converse shoes.

The SRPD added that Aiyona is at risk due to unspecified "mental health issues."

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts was asked to contact the SRPD at 707-528-5222.