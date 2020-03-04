Atherton school closed for deep cleaning amid COVID-19 concerns

article

Atherton's Menlo School is closed for the remainder of the week after school officials discovered a staff member has had contact with a relative who tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19 (coronavirus).

In partnership with the San Mateo County department of heath and the CDC, the entire campus will be extensively cleaned and decontaminated by a third-party company.

School officials stress that the closure and cleaning is being performed out of an abundance of caution.

Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety and well-being of our community, we have decided to close the School through the weekend. — Than Healy, Head of School.

It is unknown if the person who tested positive is a resident of San Mateo County, which has one official confirmed case of coronavirus announced last Thursday.

The school closure is impacting several activities outside of the classroom including athletics, arts, clubs and planned field trips.

School officials say they're working to "gain a better understanding" of the situation with their employee and will provide another update to families and community members later tonight.

