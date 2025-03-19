Authorities weigh charges in alleged attack outside Morgan Hill prayer service

The Brief The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office is mulling whether to file charges in an incident that happened outside a Muslim prayer service. In the March 7 incident, a group of Muslim worshipers left a Ramadan prayer service when they were confronted and verbally assaulted by a man who then allegedly attacked an elderly person who was with the group, Community members are hopeful prosecutors will file charges in the case.



Possible hate crime

The backstory:

The incident occurred March 7 at the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center as a group of Muslim worshipers left a Ramadan prayer service.

On Wednesday, community leaders held a news conference to show support for the victims.

"We will not tolerate any acts of hate. And we will not be silenced for who we are," said Noshaba Afzal, a member of the south county Islamic community.

Zahra Billoo of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) San Francisco Bay Area said, "As they exited the building they were confronted by a man who verbally assaulted several of them and then battered an elderly member."

The man allegedly asked the group if they were Palestinian or members of Hamas.

Community shaken

What they're saying:

CAIR SF Bay Area said the incident is the fourth hate crime in the Bay Area in less than two weeks.

"Everybody was understandably shaken. Numerous community members raised concerns about their safety in this city and about their ability to practice their religion freely," Billoo said.

"One of the victims was apprehensive to report this incident due to their immigration status," said Morgan Hill Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Martinez Beltran.

Authorities said it's imperative that victims come forward.

"It's really important for all of us to stand together, to have a message of love to counter all of that hate," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas.

Morgan Hill police said they are actively investigating.

Authorities said they have been speaking with victims and witnesses, collecting suspect statements, and determining whether the incident qualifies as a hate crime.

The case has been sent to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file charges.

Community members said they are hopeful.

"We're looking forward to the police department and the DA taking this and prosecuting as the full extent of the law allows to keep the community safe," Afzal said.

The District Attorney’s Office said the case remains under review.