Attempted robbery suspect killed in fatal shooting near San Francisco Union Square

A 21-year-old male attempted robbery suspect died after a shooting in San Francisco's Union Square area on Thursday.

Police gave an update on Friday and said according to their preliminary investigation that a group of suspects tried to rob an adult male victim on the 100 block of Geary Boulevard at Grant Avenue.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. An officer heard gunshots and responded with backup to the area where the suspect was found suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders rendered aid and transported the suspect to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police interviewed an involved party and several witnesses who said a physical altercation between the suspects and victim ended in the suspect being shot. Police say they recovered three firearms from the scene.

Police asked the public to avoid the area of Union Square for several hours shortly after the incident.

SFPD's homicide unit is continuing to investigage this incident. Police did not indicate the whereabouts of the attempted robbery victim.