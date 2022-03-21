Attention BART riders: Red line service returns on Tuesday

article

BART officials have some good news to share. Their red line service, which has seen disruptions and closures for the past few weeks, is returning on Tuesday, March 22.

This restores the red line between Richmond and Millbrae with five-car train service. In addition, the orange line, running between Richmond and Berryessa, will also run with five train cars, officials said.

BART riders will no longer need to transfer to the yellow line for transbay service.

The five-car trains remain in place while crews continue to repair and will ultimately replace power cables that caused the disruptions.

"Both the Red and Orange line will run the regular published schedule including Red line trips to SFO via Millbrae. Five-car trains will stop at the center of the platform. Red and Orange line riders are reminded not to wait at the ends of the platform. Crews are reconfiguring trains this evening with the goal of full Red line service when we open Tuesday morning," a BART statement read.

SEE ALSO: BART temporarily suspends red-line service due to equipment problems

The power cable repairs and replacements are necessary because the trains in that area draw from redundant substations, the transit agency said. This has limited the red and orange lines, making them unable to operate at full 10-car train capacity.