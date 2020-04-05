Attic fire seriously damages Concord home, three displaced

article

Three residents of a house in far northeastern Concord were displaced by a fire Sunday afternoon that seriously damaged the house's attic, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Las Flores Avenue, near Monte Gardens Elementary School. ConFire Capt. Tracie Dutter said arriving firefighters found flames coming from under the attic eaves. Twenty-two firefighters took about 15 minutes to control the fire. Fire damage was limited to the attic, she said.

No one was injured, but three residents of the house will have to live somewhere else at least temporarily, Dutter said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.