Attorney representation questioned as Scott Peterson's sentence looms

A hearing in Scott Peterson's case will be held Wednesday regarding his attorney representation.

By law, the attorneys only handle death penalty cases.

Peterson is scheduled to be resentenced on Dec. 8 for the death of his pregnant wife and unborn son in 2002.

Investigators say Peterson took the bodies from their Modesto home and dumped them from his fishing boat into San Francisco Bay, where they surfaced months later.

His death sentence was overturned last year because of juror misconduct, and the judge is expected to resentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Peterson has been appearing at the hearings through a remote link from San Quentin State Prison, home to California’s death row, but will be present in person for his resentencing.

