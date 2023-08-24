Auditors find use of tear gas in Santa Clara County jails appropriate

An auditing firm has concluded that Santa Clara County sheriff's use of tear gas in the jails is appropriate and they said they were impressed with the deputies' calm demeanor and patience in trying to get incarcerated people to comply with orders before deploying the military-grade chemical agent on them.

That was the conclusion of the OIR Group in a 40-page report submitted this week to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors, who will discuss the matter on Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office used tear gas 17 times over the last year on people who refused to comply with orders, mostly for not taking their court-ordered medication.

"We concur with the Sheriff’s Office findings that the uses of chemical agents in the 17 cases we reviewed were all consistent with current policy.

the auditors noted. "Sixteen deputies articulated and documented sufficient rationale to meet the policy’s required thresholds in the cases we reviewed."

The OIR audit continued: "We found the deputies and their supervisors to have exercised patience, often communicating and negotiating with the individuals over the course of multiple hours, and to have generally utilized available resources, including … mental health clinicians. Once those efforts proved unsuccessful, supervisors provided final warnings and implemented "cooling off" periods before activating Emergency Response Teams."

The auditing team also found that "other than the pain and discomfort caused by the chemicals, there were no reported injuries to individuals resulting from any of these force incidents."

The report, authored by Michael Gennaco, Teresa Magula and Julie Ruhlin, was requested by Supervisor Susan Ellenberg, who convinced her colleagues to halt all military purchases until the elected leaders could determine if the use of tear gas in the jails was OK and if all de-escalation techniques were employed first.

Santa Clara County is the only county in the Bay Area to use this chemical compound, called CS, according to a monthlong KTVU investigation.

Other jails, like Solano County, do not use the chemical agent, saying they find other ways to get incarcerated people to take their medication and comply with orders.

Jail reform advocates, such as the ACLU and Silicon Valley De-Bug, are outraged by its use, as tear gas can cause respiratory problems, blindness and even death.

"What's really disturbing is this report says that they're using tear gas to extract people from cells or to forcibly medicate seriously mentally ill people," said Corene Kendrick, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union National Prison Project. "Tear gas used in prisons is often just only for those very extreme situations, like there's a hundred people rioting at the prison sort of situation. It’s very concerning given how lethal tear gas can be, that it's being used in such confined spaces like a jail cell.

Santa Clara County sheriff's officials argue that using tear gas is often better than other means of getting people to comply with demands. Putting "hands on" an incarcerated person might lead to greater harm, they said.

However, the OIR auditors noted eight times out of 17, an emergency response team had to use some level of physical force to restrain the person anyway, even after using tear gas on them.

And in more than half the cases – 11 out of 17 – deputies deployed a second round of chemical agents because they didn't work the first time. In five of these 11, deputies deployed pepper spray too, after the tear gas didn't work.

Still, despite the controversy, the OIR auditors said that in al the 17 cases they reviewed, waiting longer for voluntary compliance – either to take medicine or move to another cell – would have had "significant downsides."

"Individuals who needed medication or more intensive mental health care would have continued to decompensate, complicating future treatment efforts while, in some cases, leaving them in filthy, unsafe, inhumane surroundings," the OIR report stated. "According to current mental health staff, continuing to wait and doing nothing is not an acceptable option."

Despite their overall satisfaction with the tear gas use, the OIR auditors recommended that the sheriff add some more policy guidelines and more explicit use restrictions of the gas.

Some of those suggestions include making sure deputies don't use the tear gas on people with respiratory problems, evaluate whether the gas is being used repeatedly on the same person, and require higher-level authorization for deployment from a lieutenant. The auditors also said that there should be better documentation and reporting of using chemical agents.

The OIR auditors said they reviewed each case by watching video of what happened.

The Sheriff's Office would not release that video to KTVU.

