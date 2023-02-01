Authorities investigate San Leandro shooting homicide

article

A deadly shooting is being investigated in San Leandro, officials said.

Around 8 p.m. Monday on 167th Ave. near East 14 St., officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said the victim later died at a local hospital.

There is no current threat to the public at large, according to authorities.

SEE ALSO: Male victim suffers minor injuries after shooting on Dumbarton Bridge, CHP investigating

The race or approximate age of the victim was not disclosed. Officials said they are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

Possible witnesses or anyone who may have information on the shooting death is urged to contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721.

O. Gloria Okorie is a digital reporter for KTVU. Email O. Gloria at o.gloria.okorie@fox.com or call her at 510-874-0175. Follow her on Twitter @ogloriaokorie.