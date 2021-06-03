Authorities investigating deadly shooting near San Jose VTA rail yard

San Jose police and the Santa Clara County Sheriff are investigating a shooting near the scene of last week's mass shooting at a VTA rail yard. One person has died.

Police say it's still too early in the investigation to discuss what happened leading up to the shooting, but at a press conference Thursday afternoon, police said two officers were in the area at the time of the shooting.

The shooting was first reported at 1:50 p.m. in the area of San Pedro Street and Hedding Street, police said.

The scene is close to the Santa Clara County Courthouse, along with the San Jose Police Department and Santa Clara County Government Center.

Before the police press conference Wednesday afternoon, a KTVU photographer captured a man being detained by officers.

A KTVU photographer captured a man in handcuffs being placed into the back of a San Jose police SUV at the scene of a deadly shooting.

Police wouldn't say if the man seen in handcuffs was involved in the deadly shooting.