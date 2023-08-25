Authorities name Martinez cops who fatally shot unarmed man near dispensary

Authorities have identified four Martinez police officers and the unarmed man they shot and killed last week while responding to a reported burglary at a cannabis dispensary.

The man who was shot was identified as Tahmon Kenneth Wilson, 20, of San Francisco, according to Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Jimmy Lee.

Police said in a statement Friday that officers Cole Bennett, Marc Kahue, Raul Ceja-Mendez and Alexander Tirona were involved in the shooting, which happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Officers responded to an alarm set off at the Velvet dispensary at 4808 Sunrise Drive. Police said in a statement they were told multiple people and two vehicles were at the business.

Martinez Police Chief Andrew White said in a statement after the shooting that "one of the vehicles, described as a white SUV, fled the scene. Officers broadcast that shots were fired and there was an assault on an officer. The second vehicle attempted to flee and then crashed into a fire hydrant. The two occupants of the vehicle were transported to the hospital."

White said four officers opened fire and that one of the people taken to the hospital died. The four officers have been placed on administrative leave.

White said in a statement Friday that the state Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506, which requires state investigations when a police shooting result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

"I unequivocally support their investigation and the police department is fully cooperating," White said in his statement. "I am confident they will find the answers to many of the questions that have been raised and provide us all with an understanding as to what happened.

The law dictates that the state Department of Justice officials provide a public report regarding the lawfulness of the shooting, as well as its findings and recommendations regarding the practices of policies of the Martinez Police Department.

White said the officers were wearing cameras, the footage from which should be available to the public within 45 days of the shooting.