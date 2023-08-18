Police fatally shoot unarmed man during alleged Martinez dispensary burglary

An unarmed man was shot and killed by Martinez police following an apparent burglary at a cannabis dispensary on Friday morning, authorities said.

Around 3:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to Velvet, a cannabis dispensary located at 4808 Sunrise Drive, in response to a reported break-in, according to the Martinez Police Department.

While en route to the dispensary, officers received information that multiple people were at the dispensary along with two cars.

Officers arrived at the scene within five minutes, where a white SUV, allegedly used by some of the suspects, fled. A second car attempted to flee, but crashed into a fire hydrant, the police department said. The two people in that car were taken to the hospital.

The exact circumstances around the shooting are murky. Police said in a statement that their officers broadcast shots were fired and there was an assault on an officer.

Sources told KTVU that the man who was shot by police was unarmed, which will prompt the state attorney general office to review the use of deadly force.

ALSO: Antioch, Pittsburg cops indicted by federal grand jury on variety of charges

At the scene, there were nearly two dozen police markers in the parking lot of the dispensary surrounding a police cruiser, likely indicating bullet casings.

A blue Infiniti G37 was seen crashed along the side of the street, just down the block from the dispensary. The car had a lot of damage, and it looked like the airbag had deployed and was hanging out of the driver's side window. Police have not confirmed if that vehicle was involved in the incident.

Officials said that an officer is receiving treatment for a minor injury.

The crime scene remains sealed off as investigators gather evidence.

The involved officers were wearing body cameras and that footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation.