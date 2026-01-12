Deputy shot at in Oakley; suspect still at large

The Brief A suspect shot at a Contra Costa County sheriff’s deputy in an Oakley neighborhood Monday. The suspect, described as a white man in his mid-40s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, remains at large. Authorities urged residents to avoid several nearby streets as the search continues.



Authorities descended on an Oakley neighborhood Monday as they searched for a suspect who shot at a sheriff’s deputy.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said the armed suspect fired at a deputy in the 4300 block of Gold Run Drive.

Suspect still at large

Officials said the suspect has not been taken into custody.

Oakley police officers are assisting sheriff’s deputies in the search.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40s, wearing a hat and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Areas to avoid

Police urged residents to avoid Gold Run Drive, Lariat Lane, Placer Drive, Prospect Court, Sutter Street, El Dorado Street, Sonora Court and Silverado Drive.