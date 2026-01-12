Deputy shot at in Oakley; suspect still at large
OAKLEY, Calif. - Authorities descended on an Oakley neighborhood Monday as they searched for a suspect who shot at a sheriff’s deputy.
The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office said the armed suspect fired at a deputy in the 4300 block of Gold Run Drive.
Suspect still at large
What we know:
Officials said the suspect has not been taken into custody.
Oakley police officers are assisting sheriff’s deputies in the search.
Suspect description
Dig deeper:
The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40s, wearing a hat and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
Areas to avoid
What you can do:
Police urged residents to avoid Gold Run Drive, Lariat Lane, Placer Drive, Prospect Court, Sutter Street, El Dorado Street, Sonora Court and Silverado Drive.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Oakley Police Department.