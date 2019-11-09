Authorities searching for missing 66-year-old Castro Valley man

Authorities are searching for a missing man who left his Castro Valley home for a walk Saturday morning and has not returned.

Shuangcheng Yang, 66, was last seen at 7:30 a.m. wearing a green polo shirt, a gray puffy jacket and blue ski pants. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown eyes and white hair, according to a description posted on Twitter by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

He had a credit card and a bottle of water, but didn't have his cell phone, identification and does not drive, the sheriff's office said.

Yang speaks limited English and recent expressed that he wanted to return to China. He is not familiar with public transportation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (510) 667-7721.