Authorities searching for missing 9-year-old boy in Oakland

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 9-year-old boy who was last seen early Thursday afternoon in Oakland.

An Oakland police spokesperson said Juanaeh Newton was last seen at about 1:15 p.m. at Markham Elementary School in the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. He was wearing a pink colored T-shirt with dinosaurs on the front, blue jeans and black Jordan brand shoes.

He is Black, stands 4'7" tall and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.