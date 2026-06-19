Auto glass repair businesses suffer as Oakland break-ins decline

The Brief Oakland has seen a 37% decrease in car break-ins over the last year. What's good news for car owners is less so for repair shops that specialize in window and windshield replacements. Multiple businesses have reported a sharp decline in their income as a result.



A decline in car break-ins across Oakland is being welcomed as a public safety win, but it is also contributing to a downturn for some local auto glass repair businesses.

Police data show a sharp drop in vehicle burglaries over the past year. According to the Oakland Police Department’s crime dashboard, car break-ins are down 37 percent year-to-date, comparing May 2025 to May 2026.

At Low Price Auto Glass on San Leandro Street in East Oakland, owner Raj Singh said the decrease has directly impacted a once-reliable portion of his business.

"There is the door glass repair if there is any break-ins or vandalism — that segment of my business has been down about 30 percent," Singh said.

The shop’s five service bays, once frequently filled with vehicles needing repairs from smash-and-grab incidents, are now more often occupied by cars requiring windshield replacements due to road debris.

Customer M. Sisneros said a cracked windshield brought them in.

"The windshield got cracked and (I've) just been needing to get it replaced for a while," Sisneros said.

A big hit

What they're saying:

Singh’s experience reflects a broader trend. Several auto glass repair businesses across Oakland report similar declines tied to fewer break-ins.

James Serwa, owner of Glass on the Move Inc., said his business has dropped significantly.

"About 35 percent — 35 to 40. It’s a lot. We’ve taken quite a hit," Serwa said.

Serwa said he has reduced his workforce from seven installers to four due to decreased demand.'

Changing tides

Dig deeper:

Business owners say the decline in break-in-related repairs coincides with other shifts, including a reduction in catalytic converter thefts, rising costs tied to inflation and global supply issues, and increased competition within the industry.

"We noticed this trend about a year ago, about the same time the catalytic converters started to die out, so did the calls for break-ins," Serwa said.

While the economic impact on some businesses is significant, shop owners acknowledge the broader benefit to the community.

"It’s a surprise, but I would say from a community point of view, it’s a good surprise," Singh said.

Despite the downturn in break-in repairs, Singh said demand for windshield replacements caused by road debris remains steady enough to keep his business operating.

The overall effect underscores a mixed outcome: improved public safety alongside new economic challenges for certain sectors.