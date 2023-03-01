Avalanche strikes Northern California's Olympic Valley

article

An avalanche struck Tuesday night during the latest California snow storm, affecting a few condominiums in Placer County, the sheriff said.

Despite the scare, the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue group said that everyone was accounted for.

The rescue group tweeted about 8 p.m. that they were called out to help with an avalanche rescue at the west end of Olympic Valley, at the valley floor. The valley is also near Palisades Tahoe ski resort.

MORE: Blizzard conditions force highway closures in the Sierra Nevada

Olympic Valley is an unincorporated community in Placer County northwest of Tahoe along California State Highway 89 on the banks of the Truckee River near Lake Tahoe.

Most avalanches occur during or just after snowstorms and most occur on a slope of 30 to 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A significant snowfall may result in an unstable snowpack.

The Sierra Avalanche Center said high intensity snowfall and gale force winds will continue on Wednesday.

Slabs of snow are expected to avalanche on steep slopes, and travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended.

In fact, the avalanche center drew a map around the Tahoe and El Dorado national forests, putting it in red, showing that the region is in high danger.

Southern California had an avalanche recently, too.

On Sunday Joyce Schwartz shared a photo of an avalanche on Mount San Jacinto in Palm Springs, which she saw driving on Interstate 10.

Colorado has the most avalanches of any state in the United States.

In addition, Interstate Highway 80 eastbound remained closed on Wednesday at Applegate and westbound is closed at the Nevada state line because of snow, the California Highway Patrol said.

There is supposed to be a slight break in the snow later on Wednesday and Thursday.

But there's another storm coming into the Sierra this weekend.