Avalanche warning, winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued an avalanche warning and winter weather advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada, including Lake Tahoe through Monday night.

The service says a storm moving into the Tahoe Basin on Monday will bring heavy snow and gale-force winds that will create dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry.

It dialed back the snow total predictions Monday afternoon and shortened the length of the winter weather advisory that now remains in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for the Tahoe area as far south as Mammoth Lakes and as far north as Portola and Susanville, California.

As much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) of snow is expected along the Sierra crest with winds gusting up to 100 mph. Up to 2 inches is forecast below — and up to 5 inches above — 7,000 feet.

The service says travel could become very difficult. Strong winds could down trees limbs and power lines.

Snow could fall at rates up to 2 inches (50 cm) per hour north of Tahoe, causing localized whiteout conditions over mountain passes above 5,000 feet.