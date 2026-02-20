Safety concerns grow after 2 skiers die at Heavenly's Boulder Lodge in Tahoe

The Brief Authorities say two fatal incidents occurred at Heavenly's Boulder Lodge on the Nevada side Friday. They are not connected. Skiers cite deep snow and heavy crowds as added risks.



Amid a week of deadly tragedies and as fresh snow brings visitors back to the Tahoe region this weekend, safety is top of mind.

Two skiers died Friday in separate incidents at Heavenly Mountain Resort, adding to a growing list of fatalities at major Tahoe resorts in recent days.

A treacherous time

What we know:

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says both incidents happened just before noon at Boulder Lodge on the Nevada side of the mountain.

The victims did not know each other and the incidents are not believed to be connected. Both were brought to the base by ski patrol and pronounced dead.

Investigators are still working to determine exactly what happened.

Local perspective:

Videos on social media showed picture-perfect conditions in the Sierra on Friday.

But beneath the blue skies and fresh powder, many say the recent tragedies are prompting more caution.

"Regardless of the conditions or how many accidents we’ve had, we’re always trying to keep safety in mind," said Luke Longaker of Half Moon Bay. "Especially when we have accidents like this, and you're hearing about it, not just today, but yesterday or the day before, one after the other, it does kind of kick you in the back of your mind like, is there more we can be doing to be safe?"

What they're saying:

Gary Hohl, who owned Helm of Sun Valley in Burlingame for decades, said the recent deaths are giving him pause.

"I'm just more aware of things like that can happen. I was thinking about going up this Sunday. In fact, my son asked me if I wanted to go. And first thing comes to my mind, with that much snow and me being 70s years old, it's a little disconcerting," Hohl said.

Others point to the combination of deep snow and packed crowds as a challenge.

"Safety’s huge," said Ryan Ridon of Belmont. "I've never experienced a time, where the snow is this heavy, and folks are still going out, because it's the best time to go, but at the same time you're risking a lot."

Experienced skiers say taking simple precautions can make a difference.

"Ski with a buddy where you're paying attention to each other," said Hohl. "And then if you're skiing off in really deep stuff. Just stay away from tree wells."

KTVU reached out to Vail Resorts, the Colorado-based company that owns Heavenly and Northstar California Resort, for comment but have not yet heard back. Meanwhile, CHP Truckee is advising visitors to check road conditions before heading to the mountains.