Baby goat stolen from Pinole yard found by 'true hero'

The baby goat stolen from ‘Goats R Us’ in Pinole, has been found.

Owner Terri Oyarzun said Tuesday the baby is back with its mama after her neighbor's dog spotted her in a San Pablo park. LaLo, called the ‘true hero’ in this story, started barking incessantly when she spotted the kid, Oyarzun said.

LaLo, the 'true hero' in the case of the missing baby goat.

"She and mama are doing great," Oyarzun said. "Everyone is enjoying this bit of good news, a ray of sunshine in the day."

"So grateful for the power of the press, social media, and our caring community that made this happy ending possible," she said.

The dog's owner refused a reward, Oyarzun said.

The woman seen on video taking the baby from the herd is still being sought by police.