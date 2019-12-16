Baby killed, mother in critical condition after crash with deputy

A 1-year-old boy was killed and his mother remained in critical condition Monday after a weekend crash involving a San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputy.

On Saturday, around 10:30 p.m. the deputy was traveling north on Interstate 5 in his patrol car near Charter Way near Stockton when his vehicle rear-ended a Ford sedan that was driven by a 23-year-old woman. Her son was also in the car, according to a news releasee from the sheriff's office.

The impact of the collision sent both vehicles off the road and down an embankment.

The deputy got out of his patrol car and removed the baby from the back of the sedan and gave him CPR until paramedics arrived. The child was airlifted to a children's hospital where he died.

The woman and deputy were also taken to a hospital. The woman remained in critical condition Monday and the deputy, whose name was not released, was released from the hospital.

The boy's family said they are waiting for answers about how the fatal crash happened.

The child's father, Kevin Hart, told KXTL over the phone that the last moment he shared with his son was the day of the crash.

“That’s what hurts me is that I talked to him yesterday, and he was singing his little ABC’s to me,” Hart said. “When I found out – I couldn’t do nothing about it. I was crying about my son.”

Hart, who is currently serving time in a California state prison, said he's trying to stay strong for himself and his family.

“It’s hard, but I’m going to try and keep my head up until I come home,” Hart said. “And it may be different, cause I’m trying to be there for my baby mama.”

The 1-year-old's grandfather, Kevin Hart Sr. said he drove past the crash scene twice and had no idea his family was involved.

The crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol with cooperation from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department.