Baby rescued from Oakland drug house during raid

A baby was rescued from a drug house in Oakland, and a father and son were arrested for allegedly running the trafficking operation, authorities said.

In January, narcotics officers raided a home in East Oakland suspected of distributing large quantities of fentanyl across the Bay Area, according to the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people were arrested during that raid.

After the initial operation, investigators learned that a father and his adult son had filled the void and resumed the trafficking business.

On June 12, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of 65th Avenue. Three suspects attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended.

Inside the home, detectives picked up a strong chemical odor and found a woman and a 3-month-old baby girl in one of the bedrooms. The woman was detained.

Authorities did not say whether she was the infant’s mother.

Investigators found numerous canisters of super mannitol on the kitchen floor. One room in the house was determined to be a makeshift fentanyl manufacturing lab. Detectives discovered large acetone drums, mannitol containers, mechanical presses, blenders, mixers, sifters, and other materials commonly used to dilute and press fentanyl into bricks for distribution.White fentanyl powder and residue covered parts of the lab and kitchen floor, along with countertops.

Officers removed a freshly pressed kilogram of fentanyl still inside a mold attached to a mechanical press. The brick was stamped with the phrase "Money Wayy."

The baby was taken to Children’s Hospital for evaluation.. Doctors confirmed the infant had fentanyl in her bloodstream. She was admitted for treatment, and Child Protective Services has since taken custody.

Four adults were arrested and booked on charges including possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession with weight enhancements, and child endangerment.

During a second search at an apartment in the 3500 block of Loma Vista Avenue, detectives found the rear window open and a bag containing three kilogram bricks of fentanyl on a lower-level carport. Investigators believe it was thrown from the window.

Two men were arrested at that location.