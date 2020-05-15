Back to business: San Francisco retailers ready to reopen

Businesses in San Francisco will be working through the weekend to prepare to open their doors Monday for limited service. Those retailers say shopping isn't going to look like it used to—at least for now. It's the first step in reopening businesses. What that means is curbside pick up and delivery, and minimal contact.

After shuttering their doors weeks ago San Francisco businesses are preparing to reopen and welcome back customers. Christian Routzen from San Franpsycho says come Monday, customers at his store will see major changes to make shopping as safe as possible.

"We're going to be having six feet away outside while waiting for products," said Routzen. "We're going to encourage people using their own phones or iPads to make orders. We can't use ours. We're going to be cleaning everything off after each customer uses those things."

San Franpsycho will have less staff on hand, and shoppers will have to wear face coverings.

Routzen has also addressed the online portion of his business, putting photos of all of his stock on his website so customers can virtually browse and buy.

"You're able to click and buy, choose a pickup option and come on down to the shop and pick it up," said Routzen.

Public Policy Director for the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce says it's important for the long term economic recovery that consumers feel safe shopping. He says a slow steady approach, following public health guidelines, will be necessary to reduce the chances of a false start.

"We have small businesses that have saved money to this restart, to prepare for this reopening," said Cheng. "But, they haven't saved enough money to do this twice."

Businesses are encouraging people to shop locally to support those small businesses out there. For now, they won't be facing competition from businesses in shopping malls. The malls still haven't received the green light to open.