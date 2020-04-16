'Ball of fire' rips through San Jose home, displacing family of four

A blaze tore through a family’s home in San Jose creating what neighbors described as a "ball of fire" coming from the garage.

The fire broke out at a home on Curie Drive and Manila Way at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Video shows huge flames shooting from the garage area and popping noises and people shouting can be heard.

Neighbors say the family of four ran outside and started yelling for help.

Firefighters, who arrived in minutes, said, they saw flames reached the main living area of the home – and the attic.

San Jose Fire Capt. Brad Cloutier said the fire got up into the attic and his crews put tarp over the family's valuables. Firefighters worked to pulled down the ceiling tiles to make sure all the fire in the insulation is out and not smoldering in the attic.

While no one was physically hurt, neighbors say they are concerned about this family – because with the shelter in place they aren’t sure where they will go.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.