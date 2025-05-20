Barbara Lee to be sworn in as mayor of Oakland, which faces $270M budget deficit

Oakland's new mayor, Barbara Lee, will be sworn in on Tuesday at Oakland City Hall.

The ceremony will begin at noon and will be streamed here.

The former East Bay congresswoman is facing several major challenges as she becomes the new mayor, including how to deal with a budget deficit of $270 million over the next two years.

Lee said she's been working with interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins on a sweeping budget proposal that includes job cuts at city hall, while making money for public safety a priority.

Lee was elected mayor last month after defeating former councilman Loren Taylor in a special election.

That special election was held after former Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled in November.

