Barbara Lee to be sworn in as mayor of Oakland, which faces $270M budget deficit

By
Published  May 20, 2025 5:35am PDT
Oakland
Mayor-elect Barbara Lee shares priorities in first sit-down since winning special election

Oakland mayor-elect Barbara Lee said she’s ready for the next chapter of her political career, while being clear-eyed about the challenges facing the city. In her first sit-down since she won a special election, Lee said she’s encouraged and excited about tackling challenges with the community. The long-time East Bay representative beat out former councilmember Loren Taylor in a close race that saw Oakland split along geographic lines.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland's new mayor, Barbara Lee, will be sworn in on Tuesday at Oakland City Hall.

The ceremony will begin at noon and will be streamed here. 

The former East Bay congresswoman is facing several major challenges as she becomes the new mayor, including how to deal with a budget deficit of $270 million over the next two years.

Lee said she's been working with interim Mayor Kevin Jenkins on a sweeping budget proposal that includes job cuts at city hall, while making money for public safety a priority.

Lee was elected mayor last month after defeating former councilman Loren Taylor in a special election.

That special election was held after former Mayor Sheng Thao was recalled in November. 
 

