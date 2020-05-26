Barbershops, hair salons may reopen in parts of California

article

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday gave everyone with long hair a bit of good news and even shared a bit of personal news on who has recently been trimming his self-described "mullet."

The 47 counties that have already "self-attested" to being ready to reopen retail and restaurants in Phase 2 of the coronavirus pandemic, may now allow barbershop and hair salons to open immediately, Newsom said.

Nail salons will have to open a bit later, Newsom said, as their reopenings are a bit more complicated.

The hair salon guidance is 10 pages long and mostly offers common-sense advice, such as sanitizing all equipment and requiring physical distancing inside the shop. Other guidelines include having stylists wear face masks and goggles. Touchless faucets are encouraged as is virtual check-in technology to ensure that employees are notified when a customer arrives.

The only Bay Area counties that are on the list are Napa, Solano and Sonoma counties. Los Angeles County is also not on the list.

Hair salon owners have been extremely vocal about their ability to reopen. Protests have erupted in Sacramento and elsewhere, with hairstylists insisting they know how to reopen and stay safe.

Newsom said that even though his 6-year-old daughter wanted to trim his hair with arts and crafts scissors last month, he said politely said no.

However, he admitted on Tuesday that he broke down and allowed his kids, after much urging from his wife, to snip his locks.

