Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse returns to Airbnb

Back by popular demand, the listing for Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse has returned to AirBnB.

On Monday afternoon, SkyFOX stumbled upon the giant Barbie-themed mansion.

The pink dream house was previously listed on AirBNB back in July 2019.

The listing is available for up to two guests for individual one-night stays on July 21 and 22, 2023.

The dream house features shades of pink on the walls, on the roof, on the chimney, and even down to the pool's water slide. If you look carefully into the mansion's backyard, the pool reads "Ken," which is actor Ryan Gosling's character in the movie.

Since Ken had a difficult time ironing out the details, all stays are free of charge.

Those interested in booking a stay in Ken’s room can submit their request beginning July 17 at 10 a.m.

The movie, co-starring Gosling and actress Margot Robbie, premiers July 21.