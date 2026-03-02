Waymo response during storms topic of San Francisco hearing

The Brief A public hearing is scheduled for Monday in San Francisco to address safety concerns surrounding self-driving vehicles. The focus will on how Waymo responded during December’s powerful storms that caused widespread power outages. Waymo has said it has updated the software in its vehicles to better navigate intersections when traffic signals are not working.



A public hearing is scheduled for Monday in San Francisco to address safety concerns surrounding self-driving vehicles, with a focus on how they responded during December’s powerful storms that caused widespread power outages.

City officials are expected to examine how autonomous vehicles operated when traffic signals were knocked out at intersections across San Francisco.

During the outages, scenes unfolded on city streets where several Waymo vehicles appeared to stop at intersections without functioning traffic lights, seemingly unable to proceed.

Waymo has said it has updated the software in its vehicles to better navigate intersections when traffic signals are not working. The company also plans to update its training for first responders on how to handle stalled Waymo vehicles.

Safety concerns have also prompted public protests. In January, demonstrators gathered to question the accountability of autonomous vehicle companies.

"Why is it these vehicles are allowed on the road when they don’t follow DMV regulations?" said Steve Zeltzer, a labor activist. "If you’re a human driver you get cited, your license can be taken away. What is the accountability for these Waymo robot taxis? There is no accountability."

Opposition groups say the changes announced by Waymo are not enough. Uber and Lyft drivers united in the California Gig Workers Union, along with freight and delivery members of Teamsters Joint Council 7, are among those calling for Waymo and other self-driving car companies that are testing vehicles to be removed from city streets, citing public safety concerns.

Meanwhile, in Austin, Texas, video has surfaced showing a Waymo vehicle blocking a street that first responders were attempting to access during a mass shooting scene.