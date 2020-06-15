Barbra Streisand helps George Floyd's daughter Gianna become Disney shareholder

article

Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, is now a Disney shareholder.

Barbra Streisand gifted the 6-year-old her very own stock in the company, according to an Instagram account for the girl.

Gianna's father was killed last month after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his kneck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

In an Instagram post, Gianna can be seen smiling from ear to ear holding what appears to be the share certificate.

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," the caption reads.

Gianna has a bright future ahead.

Advertisement

Texas Southern University granted her a full-ride scholarship should she choose to attend and rapper Kanye West pledged to fully cover her tuition.