Barbs fly at Petaluma city council meeting over hotly contested hotel

A Petaluma City Council meeting on Monday night became contentious over a new high-end hotel in the city's downtown area.

The heated debate started after Councilmeber Janice Cader Thompson criticized a local group known as the Petaluma Historic Advocates, first reported by the Petaluma Argus-Courier.

She said the group has spread hateful messages online about supporters of the project.

An audience member then started shouting at Cader Thompson calling her a liar before being ejected from the chambers.

Cader Thompson described that audience member as the girlfriend of Councilman Alex DeCarli, and said she was speaking for him. But DeCarli later said she was not.

At the end of the meeting, DeCarli could be heard saying, his finger wagging to Cader Thompson: "You are a disgusting vile person. Nobody speaks for me. You have been stabbing my back for a long time, and you did it again. You are unfit for public office. You have no business representing Petaluma."



Petaluma police officers removed members of the public, including an Argus-Courier reporter.

The city council ultimately voted and passed new zoning rules to allow construction of the hotel.