Barricaded man arrested after allegedly setting fire at Antioch apartment

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The Brief Antioch Police Department officers were called about 11 a.m. to investigate a disturbance and reports of an injured man at an apartment in the 1600 block of Aster Drive. At the scene, the officers found 46-year-old Kevin Henry holed up inside one of the units, and learned he was wanted with an outstanding felony warrant for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision. Henry surrendered to authorities just before 4:10 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries before he was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.



A 46-year-old man was arrested in Antioch on Saturday afternoon after allegedly barricading inside an apartment building and setting a fire.

What we know:

Antioch Police Department officers were called about 11 a.m. to investigate a disturbance and reports of an injured man at an apartment in the 1600 block of Aster Drive, according to a department statement.

At the scene, the officers found 46-year-old Kevin Henry holed up inside one of the units, and learned he was wanted with an outstanding felony warrant for violating the terms of his post-release community supervision.

"Officers attempted to persuade Henry to exit the apartment to receive medical treatment," according to Antioch police. "He refused… threatened to harm officers and to set the apartment on fire, and was seen in possession of a gasoline container."

Police evacuated nearby apartment units out of an abundance of caution, and a SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene.

The fallout:

Henry surrendered to authorities just before 4:10 p.m. and was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries before he was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.