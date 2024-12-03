Shelter-in-place in effect in Vallejo as police respond to barricaded suspect

Residents in a Vallejo neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon as officers respond to a suspect barricaded inside a building.

Residents within one-quarter of a mile of the 200 block of Viewmont Avenue should stay inside, the Vallejo Police Department said.

Police have not provided any details on the suspect or how long they've been barricaded inside the building.

Viewmont Avenue is off of Fleming Avenue in the northern part of the city.

This is developing, check back for updates.