BART begins weekend shutdown for Orinda track project

BART is shutting down train service to a main section of the East Bay this weekend.

Some lanes of Highway 24 in Orinda are also closing overnight, due to the BART track replacement project near the Orinda station.

The construction work will cause BART to halt service between Lafayette and Rockridge stations for 5 weekends: May 9-10, May 23-25 (Memorial Day), June 6-7, June 20-21, and July 4-5.

BART passengers can take shuttle buses that run between the two stations, but the transit agency is warning riders to expect 20-25 minute delays. BART says AC Transit and County Connection buses will have bike racks available for riders who normally take their bicycles onto trains.

The transit agency says to make room for the construction equipment, there are temporary, early morning and late night lane closures of Highway 24 in Orinda, but no more than 2 lanes are blocked off at one time, so the traffic impact should be "minimal," said BART. Lane closures began in late April.

BART says it work crews are replacing 4 mainline switches (interlockings) as well as other critical railway components. The transit agency says the interlockings are needed to help move trains from one track to another. Some components are more than 40-years-old.

BART says the project will increase reliability, enhance passenger safety, and make the trains quieter.

BART is also planning to replace tracks in Hayward, beginning in July.