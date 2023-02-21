Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
12
High Wind Warning
from TUE 1:17 PM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Southern Lake County, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:14 PM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Beach Hazard Statement
from TUE 2:09 PM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

BART faces a financial fiasco, ridership still 60% of pre-pandemic levels

By
Published 
Updated 7:55PM
BART
KTVU FOX 2

BART faces a financial fiasco, ridership still 60% of pre-pandemic levels

BART faces hurdles to get back to the record average ridership of pre-pandemic days.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Of all Bay Area mass transit, BART faces the highest hurdles to get back to the record average ridership of pre-pandemic days. With federal funds run out to assist transit, many of Bay Area transit agencies face falling off a financial cliff.

BART officials on Tuesday said the pandemic changed 50 years of planning progress. 

"Historically BART, that's what we did. We moved people from their residence to their job locations, whether it's Oakland, San Francisco, or San Jose. That's fundamentally changed," said Bob Powers, BART General Manager.

Since the pandemic, remote work and the possibility of a four-day work week will have meant less people rely on BART to get to work. 

BART officials said they are working to reinvent themselves. To do this, BART said they will pay close attention to weekend ridership. 

"We need to partner with those communities to market those destinations and the opportunities there," Powers said.

Powers said they are pulling inspiration from foreign countries like Japan. Japan makes public transit stations destinations themselves. 

Photo courtesy BART.

SEE ALSO: BART agrees to pay $9.15 million settlement to man dragged by train and injured

Experts say to make BART successful in a post pandemic worlds, it must be safe, clean and on-time. 

"If we're to be complimentary to remote work and four-day work weeks, when folks are taking BART, whether its during the week or on the weekend, that's what we've got to do. It's got to be a pleasurable experience," Powers said. 