BART offers 'short story dispensers' for quick reads on trains

BART announced a unique new program to keep riders entertained during their trip.

The agency will be installing "short story dispensers" at four BART stations, and will print out 1-to-5 minute reads on recyclable paper.

BART says reading a book on the train is a tradition for riders, and these dispensers will encourage more people to read.

The dispensers will be located at the Richmond, Fruitvale, Pleasant Hill and Montgomery stations.

The San Francisco Chronicle said BART paid $40,000 for the four kiosks.

