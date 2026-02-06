BART plans massive cutbacks in 2027 if voters reject sales tax

The Brief In November, voters will decide whether to approve a sales tax increase that would provide more than $300 million in additional annual funding for BART. If that money is not approved, BART says it would have to close 10 stations in January 2027, as well as significantly scale back train service, with more cuts possible in July 2027. The BART board will vote on the potential cuts later this month.



Bay Area residents got a look Thursday at the massive cuts that could be coming to BART next year, if voters don't approve a tax increase to bail out the transit agency. The proposal includes the closure of between 10 and 15 lower-ridership train stations, as well as major service cutbacks.

"Think about the BART you rode in the 1980s and that's what you're looking at," said BART chief communications officer Alicia Trost.

10 BART stations could close in 2027

Under the plan, the South San Francisco, San Bruno, Pittsburg Center, North Concord and Orinda stations on the Yellow Line would close come next January.

Drew Persinger has been using the Orinda station all his life.

"I grew up as a local here. This station means a lot to me, so to see BART close it would be crazy," said Persinger.

On the Blue and Orange Lines, the Castro Valley, West Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs and South Hayward stations would close, along with the Oakland Airport connector.

"That would be a huge impact, not just time-wise but also financially, because by using public transport I'm probably saving about 60 bucks each way," said Olivia Guerrero, who works in San Ramon.

"I try to fly when I can ride BART home. I would take an Uber. I'm not going to drive and park," said Joel Hewatt of Walnut Creek.

Proposed cuts also include ending service at 9pm, trains running only every 30 minutes, and 1200 layoffs.

More cuts possible in July

Five more stations—Colma, Millbrae, Antioch, Pittsburg/Bay Point and Dublin/Pleasanton—would close in July under "Phase 2," if the first round of cuts isn't enough. Under that scenario, the Blue Line would cease to exist.

Some worry about the ripple effect on the roads.

"Certainly the first thing that people would likely notice is increased congestion on freeways and particularly in the Bay Bridge corridor," said Metropolitan Transportation Commission spokesman John Goodwin.

Residents to vote on a sales tax hike in November

To avoid the cuts, voters are being asked to approve a 0.5% sales tax increase for Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara Counties, and a 1% hike for San Francisco. That's expected to bring in $310 million for BART, which is facing a $376 million deficit.

"Because of remote work. There are fewer people riding BART, and they're definitely riding BART less," said Trost.

What they're saying:

"BART will always need more money," said Hewatt.

Some believe what's needed is for BART to be run more efficiently—not higher taxes.

"Eventually it gets painful, and I believe we're there," said Hewatt.

But others are okay with it.

"I don't think anyone likes to be taxed more, but we're talking about 1%, so not that bad," said Guerrero.

What's next:

The BART Board of Directors will meet next Thursday to discuss the proposed cuts, before voting on them at a meeting on February 26.

If the ballot measure passes, the BART cuts will not happen. The ballot measure, if passed, would also provide funding for other Bay Area transit systems.