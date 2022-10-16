Walnut Creek police make arrest in crash that killed salon owner

article

Walnut Creek police said they arrested the driver responsible for killing a local business owner.

Arck Marquez Ramirez, 29, of Brentwood, was taken into custody Friday for the hit-and-run collision that killed Chung Thuy "Tammy" Le on Oct. 1. Police said tips from witnesses and images from surveillance cameras helped them to identify and arrest Ramirez.

Le commuted from Milpitas to Walnut Creek to run her business, Lavender Dream. She had just locked up the salon for the evening and was crossing the street when she was fatally struck.

Police said Le died from her injuries a short time after the crash at an area hospital.

"You took my 44-year-old wife away from her three kids (and) from me and my kids," said Tin Pham, the victim’s husband.

Ramirez was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility with a bail set at $300,000. He is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, police said.