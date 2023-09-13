BART records highest post-pandemic ridership

The Bay Area Rapid Transit agency shared on Wednesday that it achieved its highest ridership since the pandemic.

The transit agency said 192,081 trips were taken on Tuesday, which represents 45% of pre-pandemic ridership levels.

Among all of BART's stations, the Embarcadero, Montgomery, and Powell stations recorded the highest passenger numbers.

Prior to 2020, BART averaged approximately 400,000 riders on weekdays. However, the pandemic caused a significant decline in ridership. Since then, BART has been averaging between 100,000 and 150,000 riders per weekday.