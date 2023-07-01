BART reopens restrooms at Embarcadero, Downtown Berkeley stations

BART reopened the restrooms at its Embarcadero and Downtown Berkeley stations Friday as part of an ongoing effort to reopen restrooms that have been closed at 10 of its underground stations since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

The restrooms are being staffed with attendants during all hours that the station is open to discourage unwanted behavior inside, and also received improvements like LED lighting and new toilets, sinks and hand dryers, according to BART.

In February 2022, the restrooms at the Powell Street and 19th Street Oakland stations reopened, followed by the Montgomery Street and Lake Merritt stations last June, with attendants staffed at all four.

BART officials said in the year spanning from last June through this May, nearly 250,000 people used the four bathrooms.

"Reopening restrooms is something our customers have been demanding," BART board member Rebecca Saltzman said in a news release about the reopenings. "Restrooms are essential to everyone and opening them is one of the many steps we're taking to improve the BART rider experience."

BART is still planning to reopen restrooms at the 12th Street Oakland, Civic Center, 16th Street Mission and 24th Street Mission stations.