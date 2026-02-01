Passenger dies in crash during police pursuit in San Leandro

article

The Brief A passenger inside a vehicle fleeing from authorities in San Leandro died when the driver crashed into a parked car early on Saturday morning. The driver was injured in the crash and is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence.



What we know:

A San Leandro Police Department officer assigned to the department’s Regional Sideshow Enforcement Team (RESET) tried just after 1:15 a.m. to stop a white Infiniti SUV "for multiple vehicle code violations" near the intersection of East 14th Street and Bancroft Avenue, according to a department statement.

However, the suspect car did not stop and fled the scene. The SLPD officer did not pursue.

An Alameda County Sheriff's Office aircraft tracked the suspect vehicle as it drove northbound on Bancroft Avenue until it crashed into an unoccupied parked car in the 13800 block of Bancroft Avenue.

"RESET officers from SLPD and allied agencies responded to the collision scene and initiated rescue operations and emergency medical aid to the 3 adult male occupants of the overturned Infiniti," the police department said in a statement.

The front passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and another passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment. The driver was listed in critical condition, while the condition of the other passenger was not known.

What we don't know:

The name of the passenger who was killed in the crash was not released.

"The San Leandro Police Department is investigating the driver for suspected driving under the influence and other criminal charges, while the fatal collision investigation is being headed by the California Highway Patrol," police said.

No further details were released.