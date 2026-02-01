Early weather forecast for Super Bowl LX

article

Super Bowl week is here — and the Bay Area is about to be on the world stage with Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Early weather outlook

Forecasts are still early, but one computer model indicated at least a chance of rain, while the other suggests, "dry conditions."

One thing is certain… it will be mild in the mid and high 60s!

A quick reality check:

Early February in the San Jose/Santa Clara area typically runs cooler. Average highs are usually recorded in the low 60s, so upper 60s to near 70 degrees would be on the mild side.

What mild, sunny weather would mean at Levi’s

If we do land near 70 degrees with sunny skies on game day, that means:

• Comfy conditions for fans in the stands (lighter layers, fewer bulky coats)

• Easier pregame tailgates and outdoor activations

• Perfect clarity for those sweeping drone and skyline shots that scream "Bay Area!"

Why this Super Bowl already feels special

This year’s matchup is a high-profile Patriots versus. Seahawks showdown, and the NFL is leaning into the storylines.

Levi’s Stadium has hosted a Super Bowl before. Just a decade ago the Bay Area played host to Super Bowl 50, so it’s no stranger to the global spotlight.

The best, worst, and weirdest Super Bowl weather ever

Warmest Super Bowl on record:

The warmest kickoff temperature belongs to Super Bowl VII in Los Angeles, with the heat recorded at 84 degrees at kickoff — Southern California-style football weather.

Coldest Super Bowl on record:

When Super Bowl LII was played in Minneapolis (indoors), it was brutally cold outside. The climate recap notes extreme cold conditions around game day.

Coldest outdoor Super Bowl:

The coldest outdoor kickoffs have dipped into the 30s, proving you don’t need snow for a "frozen football" vibe.

The rain game:

The very first Super Bowl was played in rainy conditions. That was January 15, 1967.

Super Bowl XLI in Miami is famous for the game being played in rainy conditions, and yes, it poured through the game. Prince sang "Purple Rain" during the halftime show!

Snow during a Super Bowl?:

A fun fact that surprises a lot of fans is that it has never snowed during an outdoor Super Bowl game itself.