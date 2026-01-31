'Human chain' on Golden Gate Bridge calls for change in iran

The Brief Thousands of people formed a "human chain" on the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday to show support for the Iranian people. Protesters are calling for a regime change in Iran, after the killing of thousands of protesters there during the month of January. It follows a similar protest on the bridge in 2022, following the in-custody death of Mahsa Amini in Iran.



Thousands stood together on the Golden Gate Bridge Saturday, calling for change in Iran.

The show of support comes at the end of a deadly month in that country, where thousands of protesters have been killed.

Thousands attend

A "human chain" spanned the length of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Organizers estimate 25,000 people walked from San Francisco to Sausalito to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people.

What they're saying:

"This is a very emotional moment. We don't have any way to help our people but this," said organizer Kamran Amintheri.

"It's amazing. I hope something soon happens, and we get freedom," said Sahba Diluce, who has family in Iran.

It comes as thousands of protesters inside Iran speaking out against the nation's Islamic government have been killed by security forces.

Officials there claim around 3,000 have died, but some human rights groups put the death toll at upwards of 30,000 in January alone.

"I'm very concerned. This government is capable of doing anything," said Hamed of San Jose, who has family in Iran.

Demonstrators hope to build a groundswell of support for Iranians, and to see more pressure from the U.S. on that country's government.

"I've been to Iran in the early 90s and I have a wonderful place in my heart for the people of Iran and their culture, said Christine Bell of Berkeley.

Not SF's first chain

The human chain is a familiar sight for some.

Many of the same protesters were on the Golden Gate Bridge in 2022, after the in-custody death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by Iranian police for improperly wearing a hijab.

"We don't want this regime," said Arya Jahan of San Francisco.

"We've got to stand together," said protester Giancarlo Diluce.

"I've been crying the whole way out here. It's been exciting to see so many people out here, but we need more," said Jennifer of Sausalito.

Elsewhere:

While thousands gathered on the Golden Gate Bridge, another protest was held in the South Bay, again calling for freedom in Iran.

A crowd gathered outside the library in Los Gatos. People chanted and held signs, saying it's time for regime change.

All this comes as Pres. Donald Trump says he hopes to make a deal with Iran to avoid military strikes, which the U.S. has been weighing in response to the deadly crackdown on protesters.

Another protest in support of the Iranian people is planned for Sunday at noon outside the ferry building in San Francisco.