BART riders must wear face coverings on trains, inside stations

BART riders now have to wear face coverings inside all stations and on trains.

Under public health orders in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, and San Mateo counties, the transit agency is required to take reasonable measures to protect the safety of passengers and BART station employees.

The order also requires that BART "take all reasonable steps to prohibit any member of the public who is not wearing a face covering from entering and must not serve that person if those efforts are unsuccessful and seek to remove that person.”

Failure to comply with the emergency health order is a misdemeanor. BART will begin enforcement of the new policy on Wednesday.

The transit agency is asking riders to refrain from confronting other passengers not wearing a face covering. If someone is not wearing one, you should move away from that person.

Before the order, riders only had to wear face coverings on trains.